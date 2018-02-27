Mickey: Rain and storms return tomorrow and Thursday

A man who was killed in an early morning shooting in southwest Birmingham has been identified.More >>
A man who was killed in an early morning shooting in southwest Birmingham has been identified.More >>
A homicide is under investigation in Ohatchee. Authorities say it happened between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday.More >>
A homicide is under investigation in Ohatchee. Authorities say it happened between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday.More >>
After a tip on social media about a shooting threat at Huffman Middle School, officials discovered a gun on the premises of the school.More >>
After a tip on social media about a shooting threat at Huffman Middle School, officials discovered a gun on the premises of the school.More >>
Mileena Painter's mother tells us, since the story first aired, they have been able to count around 1,000 patches; but they still have several boxes to go through.More >>
Mileena Painter's mother tells us, since the story first aired, they have been able to count around 1,000 patches; but they still have several boxes to go through.More >>
It's a cooler morning, with temperatures in the 40s in most places and upper 30s for some.More >>
It's a cooler morning, with temperatures in the 40s in most places and upper 30s for some.More >>