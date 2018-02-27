Mickey: Rain and storms return tomorrow and Thursday

It's a cooler morning, with temperatures in the 40s in most places and upper 30s for some.

We have a very nice afternoon in our forecast with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and SE winds at 5-10 mph.

Tonight should see increasing clouds with lows dropping into the 50s and SE winds at 5-10 mph.

Early Wednesday morning brings a chance of thunderstorms our way. As early as 3 a.m. we could see a cluster of thunderstorms rolling through.

This morning's model data is showing another round of storms pushing through Wednesday afternoon during rush hour for some of our northern counties, so be sure and monitor our weather app for warnings.

Scattered showers and storms take us into Thursday as well.

Are you ready for a nice weekend? Finally we are looking at dry weather and mostly sunny skies for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It's expected to be a bit cooler with morning tempeatures in the 30s to 40s, but above freezing and highs in the 60s.

Showers are back in the forecast for early during our next workweek. Yep, it definitely looks like spring has arrived early this year!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.