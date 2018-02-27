Midfield man shot and killed in Birmingham identified

BPD is on the scene of a shooting in Wenonah. (Source: WBRC video)

A man who was killed in an early morning shooting in southwest Birmingham has been identified.

Curlie Jamal Burns, 22, was shot and killed in a public housing community around 2:45 a.m. on S.J. Bennett Drive. He was from Midfield.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777.

