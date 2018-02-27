Man, shot killed in SW Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

Man, shot killed in SW Birmingham

BPD is on the scene of a shooting in Wenonah. (Source: WBRC video) BPD is on the scene of a shooting in Wenonah. (Source: WBRC video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

One man was killed in an early morning shooting in southwest Birmingham. 

The fatal shooting happened in a public housing community around 2:45 a.m. on SJ Bennett Drive. 

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim. 

This story is developing. 

