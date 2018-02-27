South Carolina's Wilson named SEC player of the year again

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - South Carolina's A'ja Wilson is the Associated Press' Southeastern Conference women's basketball player of the year for a third consecutive season.

Mississippi State teammates Teaira McCowan and Victoria Vivians joined Wilson as unanimous first-team selections on the all-SEC team announced Tuesday. The other first-team picks were Missouri's Sophie Cunningham and Texas A&M's Chennedy Carter.

Mississippi State's Vic Schaefer is the coach of the year after leading the Bulldogs to the first unbeaten regular season by an SEC team since Tennessee's 1997-98 national championship squad.

Carter, a freshman guard, was a unanimous selection as SEC newcomer of the year.

The second team includes Tennessee teammates Jaime Nared and Mercedes Russell, South Carolina's Tyasha Harris, LSU's Chloe Jackson and Georgia's Caliya Robinson.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.