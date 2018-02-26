Shelby County man accused of exposing himself facing a similar charge in Alabaster

A Shelby County man accused of exposing himself told us his side of the story last week. We found out he's facing a similar charge in Alabaster.

Alabaster Police tell us John Woodruff allegedly exposed himself late last year after asking store employees for help with a fitting room. Those employees contacted police.

We found out about that charge after Shelby County Sheriff’s investigators say he allegedly exposed himself at a local boutique last week after asking the store workers for help trying on clothes.

Woodruff told us last week it’s all an accident and that its apart of “social experiment."

Even though he was very talkative on the Shelby County case, he didn't say much when we asked him about the charge he's facing in Alabaster.

WBRC FOX6 Reporter Josh Gauntt: Are there any pending cases against you that we should know about? In Shelby County?”

John Woodruff: "Well I'll tell you what our court systems are open to the public. They are public record.”



Gauntt: “The situation in Alabaster? The similar situation that supposedly happened late last year. Would you like to comment on that?”



Woodruff: “I'd refer you to my attorney on that.”

Gauntt: “Ok, would you say that..that situation was an accident too?”



Woodruff: “Again, I'm going to refer you to my attorney on that."



We’re still waiting to hear back from his attorney. After his arrest, we found a story out of southern Georgia where

Woodruff told a newspaper about his experiment in wearing skirts. He said he wanted to test social norms. He's now facing three indecent exposure charges in Alabama.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.