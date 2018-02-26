Parrish mayor trying to get rid of smelly containers at rail yard

An update on that smelly situation in a community in Walker County.



Mayor Heather Hall says the entire town has a sewage smell to it. Right now she's trying her best to get the situation under control.



Parrish finds itself stuck in the middle of a battle between the nearby town of West Jefferson and Big Sky Environmental landfill. The bio-mixture has now temporarily moved down the railroad tracks to Parrish. Over 200 containers have been sitting on the tracks just off Highway 269.



Mayor Hall has been in touch with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and other agencies to try and move the mixture out of town.



"I don't like that they can bring things like this in here and not tell anybody in town. I think something needs to be done about that on a state level because I don't think it should happen anywhere. I think that municipalities should know what's coming in their town,” Mayor Hall said.



Hall says there’s also not any zoning laws that would prohibit the bio-solids from coming in the area.



Hall tells us there's a special called council meeting Wednesday about all of this. We're told officials with the landfill are expected to be there. The mayor is hoping the bio-mixture will be out of her town by the end of the week.



