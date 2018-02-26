Kat West's husband maintains innocence

A husband charged with killing his wife is maintaining his innocence and says he knew about her double life on the internet.



That message from Jeff West was relayed to WBRC through his attorney John Robbins.

“Considering that he's in jail, he's concerned about his daughter. I mean that's his primary concern. He is determined to fight this and prove he didn't kill

his wife," said Robbins.



West was arrested February 22nd and charged with the murder of his wife Kathleen or Kat West.



In mid-January, Kathleen was found dead and partially nude across the street from the couple's home in Calera.



Since then court documents have revealed she died of blunt force trauma to the head with an alcohol bottle.



The 42-year-old also operated an adult subscription website under the name Kitty Kat West.



His attorney says not only did Jeff West know about that, it wasn't an issue for him.



"Wasn't jealous about it. He wasn't angry with her,” said Robbins. "I'm not condoning what she did, but obviously she was an adult and she chose to do it. The husband knew about it and it didn't create issues in the marriage.”

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.