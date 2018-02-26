FIRST ALERT: Rain chances climb by Wednesday morning

It will be clear and cool Monday night with overnight lows in the mid-40s. You might be breaking out the light jacket again.

Tuesday will begin sunny with increasing clouds during the afternoon/evening. Expect highs in the upper 60s. I think most of us will avoid the rain Tuesday with the best chances for showers after 9 pm and continuing overnight. Overnight lows will fall in the mid-50s.

FIRST ALERT: Wednesday looks like a wet and sloppy day with highs around 70 degrees. We will see a 90-percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. We will need to monitor Wednesday night into Thursday morning closely for the possibility of a few strong thunderstorms. Expect rain to continue through Thursday morning with highs in the mid-60s. The sky will begin to clear Thursday evening. We will see mostly sunny skies on Friday and mild temperatures. Highs will reach 59. You will again need the sweater or jacket Friday evening with overnight lows around 37 degrees.

The weekend forecast looks wonderful. Expect mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s.

