Man arrested in Tuscaloosa bar fight charged in previous deadly stabbing

Investigators arrested a man for assaulting another man during a bar fight at Tuscaloosa bar.

The victim was taken to the hospital,



"There is a disturbing pattern here concerning the man's past.," Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Investigators said.



22-year-old John Henry Allen got into a fight with another man early Sunday morning.



The victim told police while they were fighting, he realized he was cut by Allen and then found help.



This is not Allen's first time being in trouble with the law.



In 2016, he was charged with murder in Texas after he stabbed and killed a Texas Tech student outside a Lubbock bar.



A grand jury said he acted in self defense and he was never indicted.



In Sunday's incident, the victim's life was spared.



Police said he was treated for several cuts at DCH Regional Medical Center but is going to be okay.



After the fight, police said Allen was in a car wreck in Northport and left the crash scene .



He was treated for a hand injury at the hospital before his arrest.



