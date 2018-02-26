Concerned dad questions inmate policy following son's seizure

A father, whose son had a seizure at the Tuscaloosa County Jail, wants to know why he never got a call from the jail.



Concerned dad, Sevon Garrett, said that he only found out about his son having a seizure from a former inmate who had just gotten out of jail.



The Tuscaloosa County Jail has a tight policy where family is only called upon if an inmate is in what the sheriff describes, as a life or death situation.



Garrett said he would like more clarity on what's considered an emergency.



Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy said most of their inmates are adults so there are privacy and other issues to be considered.



"Only time they call parents is an emergency and I think having a seizure is an emergency,” said Garrett.



“Like at one of the medical facilities here within the county, we can't advise when we're taking them and where we're taking them because of security reasons,” said Abernathy.



Sheriff Abernathy said it's ultimately up to the individual inmate to make contact with family after they are well.



