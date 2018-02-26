Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A State=
Semifinal=
Georgiana 80, Hubbard 58
Sacred Heart 76, Cornerstone School 60
2A State=
Semifinal=
Lanett 75, Aliceville 64
Saint Luke's Episcopal 72, Tanner 65
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A State=
Semifinal=
Phillips-Bear Creek 75, Linden 46
Spring Garden 40, Loachapoka 28
2A State=
Semifinal=
Samson 64, Phil Campbell 43
Sand Rock 62, Keith 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
