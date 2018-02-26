Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A State=

Semifinal=

Georgiana 80, Hubbard 58

Sacred Heart 76, Cornerstone School 60

2A State=

Semifinal=

Lanett 75, Aliceville 64

Saint Luke's Episcopal 72, Tanner 65

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A State=

Semifinal=

Phillips-Bear Creek 75, Linden 46

Spring Garden 40, Loachapoka 28

2A State=

Semifinal=

Samson 64, Phil Campbell 43

Sand Rock 62, Keith 45

