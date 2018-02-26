U.S. Marshals asking for help in locating convicted child molester

Daniel George Brewster, picture taken in the early 90s (Source: U.S. Marshals Service)

U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help in locating a convicted child molester.

Daniel George Brewster is wanted on an arrest warrant from 1992, issued by the Pima County Superior Court in Arizona.

Brewster failed to appear for trial where he was convicted of 15 counts of child molestation.

He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighed 160 pounds, had light brown hair, blue eyes and a mole along his collar bone at the time of his initial arrest.

Brewster may have lived or currently resides in Mobile, Alabama and other parts of Alabama. He also has ties to Flagstaff, Arizona and Salt Lake City, Utah. He may have assumed another identity during this time.

If you think you have encountered Brewster or have any information pertaining to his whereabouts, please contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102 or dial (520) 88-CRIME. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest will be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.

Below is an official release from the U.S. Marshals Service with additional information:

