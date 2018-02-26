Sipsey mayor answers questions about rooster fighting

Once again, residents of a Trussville neighborhood had to put up with hours of delays on Monday because of a broken down train.More >>
Once again, residents of a Trussville neighborhood had to put up with hours of delays on Monday because of a broken down train.More >>
U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help in locating a convicted child molester. DMore >>
U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help in locating a convicted child molester. DMore >>
A lawsuit has been filed seeking to stop Gardendale residents from paying two different taxes to support their school system.More >>
A lawsuit has been filed seeking to stop Gardendale residents from paying two different taxes to support their school system.More >>
A dog found near death at an abandoned car wash is on the mend, thanks to a community coming together. The dog goes by Ricochet now, Shay for short, all because of how she's been able to bounce back from her serious injuries.More >>
A dog found near death at an abandoned car wash is on the mend, thanks to a community coming together. The dog goes by Ricochet now, Shay for short, all because of how she's been able to bounce back from her serious injuries.More >>
It’s been a few days since the Mayor of Sipsey got rid of his town's police department. Now he addresses residents’ concerns about illegal rooster fighting.More >>
It’s been a few days since the Mayor of Sipsey got rid of his town's police department. Now he addresses residents’ concerns about illegal rooster fighting.More >>