Girl collecting firefighter patches says she's received thousands for collection

Mileena Painter, a 12-year-old girl from Riverside battling cancer, is collecting firefighter patches. Since she first shared her story with us, the support for her cause has continued to grow. Her mother says they have been able to count around 1,000 of the patches but they still have several boxes to go through.

Overall, they think Mileena has collected around 3,000 firefighter patches. She has received packages from places like Germany, Ireland, and Canada.

It's not just patches coming in the packages. Two fire stations sent her helmets and she has received over 40 shirts from different stations. She’s donating some of those shirts to other kids at Children’s Hospital who are battling cancer. That way they know they are not fighting alone.

"I really enjoy all of the stuff that you are giving me. Not just because I have cancer but because I am doing something that helps someone, that touches them in ways that I can't imagine,” says Mileena.

She’s currently receiving more mail than everyone in Riverside.

