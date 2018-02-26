American Red Cross working to help children prepare for disasters

It can happen in an instant. A tornado. A fire. Your home destroyed, by a disaster. As adults, we prepare. We buy insurance, pack emergency kits and have disaster plans. But adults aren’t the only ones affected when disaster strikes, children are too.

“It is very important for children to be prepared for disasters as adults we have a better way of coping with what’s happened,” says Alicia Anger, the regional director communications for the Red Cross.

Anger says including children in disaster planning can actually make them feel safer. “When you think about little kids they really don’t know what’s going on when you have fires or tornadoes or flooding happening. It’s very scary for them, its scary for adults, but when it’s a little person they really don’t know what’s going on so preparedness for them is key.”

That’s why the American Red Cross is partnering with Disney and local school districts for the pillowcase project.

“Before anything happens, we encourage families to sit down and create a plan with children and stuff these pillows with their favorite toys, or a bottle of water and a flashlight,” says Anger. “It’s very important that you talk about it.”

The pillowcases have Disney designs, and a list of suggested items and supplies to include. Everything from first aid kits and flashlights, to a favorite toy and family pictures. There is plenty of room for children to personalize the pillowcases with drawings or notes.

“If something happens you can grab the pillow case and then get out of the house,” says Anger. “The pillowcase project is a good balance with just enough preparation for kids where it doesn’t completely terrify them.”

The Red Cross brings the pillowcases to local schools as part of disaster preparedness lessons. There is an activity book that goes along with it. There is also a free downloadable coloring book.

For older children, the Red Cross has launched an app with games that teach children how to prepare, and also how to prevent disaster. In one, a little monster goes around the house and gets points for finding potential dangers, like a potholder too close to the stove.

Anger says this can empower young people to feel like they can protect themselves, and their family. “It teaches them about fire safety, smoke alarm installation, what to do if something happens,” explains Anger.

Anger says it’s never too soon to talk to your children about disaster plans. “You should involve your children in all parts of the disaster planning, they are part of the planning no matter how old they are. If they are 3 or 13, they are still a part of the family and they are an integral part of the evacuating.”

The Red Cross has programs to help you install smoke alarms, and even change the batteries in the smoke alarms in your home. For more information on Red Cross disaster preparation programs, click here.

