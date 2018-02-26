Lawsuit filed to end one of two taxes for schools in Gardendale

A lawsuit has been filed seeking to stop Gardendale residents from paying two different taxes to support their school system.

Some people in Gardendale still support the idea of breaking away from Jefferson County and creating their own school system.

Still, some question why they have to pay two different taxes to the city and county. "I really don't think it's right. Like I said, we don't have kids," Larry Gipson, a homeowner said.

The lawsuit seeks to have one of the two taxes declared illegal and to have money repaid to those in the class action lawsuit. "Anytime you get into a lawsuit, it's a concern," Stan Hogeland, Gardendale mayor said.

Gardendale Mayor Stan Hogeland said the federal appeals court has blocked the city from forming its own school system for now. The school board is appealing their ruling. Hogeland believes the city tax is legal.

“The people voted a five mill tax upon themselves. I think that gets forgotten sometimes," Hogeland said.

Jefferson County School Superintendent Craig Pouncey believes the lawsuit could answer a lot of questions. "Can an individual be taxed by the municipality as well and the county for the same constitutionally authorized tax?" Pouncey said.

Meanwhile, Gipson says if both taxes are declared to be legal he hopes it goes for something useful. “They need to take the money and use it for protection at the schools or something,” Gipson said.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.