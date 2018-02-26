Trussville Springs residents trapped by train, again

Once again, residents of a Trussville neighborhood had to put up with hours of delays on Monday because of a broken down train.

"I understand the train had to be towed off the tracks. So the kids could not get to school," Max Stinson, a homeowner said.

This is the only way to drive into the Trussville Springs neighborhood. So a broken down Norfolk Southern Train was not good news Monday morning.

This is not a new problem. "I was going to a party was given in my honor several months ago. A Saturday afternoon. It was over three hours before we could get out of here," Stinson said.

There is an emergency entrance that goes under the train trestle, but that roadway is not available to everyone all the time. "There is an emergency exit there we are allowed to open in emergencies which is a medical emergency, life and death, house on fire - things like that. I'm not authorized to open the gate. A lot of people think we are," Buddy Choate, Trussville Mayor said.

The developer was looking earlier at a second entrance. Now Mayor Choat said the developer is looking at building a bridge over the train tracks. Residents hope the bridge proves to be the answer.

"Even if we had a fire here. The fire trucks would not fit under the trestle, so we got a major problem. We need this bridge real soon. That would resolve a lot of our problems," Stinson said.

Mayor Choat says the developer must negotiate with ALDOT over the bridge. Some homeowners say they are doubtful the bridge will be built because this problem has existed for years.

