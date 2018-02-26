Organizers envision big things for Druid City Music Festival

Don Staley envisions the Tuscaloosa's proposed Druid City Music Festival growing into a big event offering many kinds of music.

"It'll be kind of an organic event. You might have bluegrass music over there at the Wheelhouse, you'll have jazz at Jim Harrison Gallery. You'll have rock and roll maybe at Government Plaza. Still, a lot to be worked out. But we're excited about it," Staley said Monday.

Staley, CEO of the Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports Commission, says the music festival would be held on August 23 and 24, 2019 with around a dozen different venues for people to listen to music.

Most of the concert's venues are indoors.

"From 11 o'clock till 6 pm - all venues, all genres around the downtown area," Staley added.

Organizers see it as a way to create an experience that promotes Tuscaloosa's profile while also increasing foot traffic in the downtown the area where people will spend money while also taking in the music scene.

"It's huge for us to promote the quality of life we have here going on in downtown Tuscaloosa and in this community as a whole," Staley explained.

The Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports Commission will spend the next 18 months continuing to plan out the event.

