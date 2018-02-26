Northport police to attend funeral of fallen Mobile officer

Northport Police officers will leave early Tuesday morning to attend the funeral for Mobile Police Officer Justin Billa.

At least two Northport officers from the patrol division will be there to represent the department.

Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter says "they will show support" to the family of Justin Billa.

Officer Billa died Wednesday after a suspect fired at officers who showed up at his home to investigate an earlier shooting.

Carpenter says there's a brotherhood among police officers from different departments.

Keith Carpenter says, "In law enforcement, a lot of times its seen as a family. And we'd like to do anything we can do to show support to those that have given the ultimate sacrifice."

The funeral for Mobile police officer Justin Billa is set for 10 am Tuesday morning at Cottage Hill Baptist Church.

