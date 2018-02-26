Social media threat against Huffman Middle leads to search, gun discovery

After a tip on social media about a shooting threat at Huffman Middle School, officials discovered a gun on the premises of the school.

On Sunday evening, Birmingham City Schools security did an extensive search of the school and all student lockers.

The security department for BCS was also present at the school Monday morning prior to students arriving at school. They conducted searches of each student and searched backpacks as students entered the building.

Officials say with information from parents and students along with the execution of the school system's security plan, a weapon was discovered Monday morning.

"Student safety and security are paramount, and we take threats to either seriously," said Dr. Lisa Herring. "While I applaud the diligent and effective efforts of security and staff, I am concerned that a weapon was found on the premise and that we are addressing this degree of offense at the middle school level. Whereas a student has been detained, this reinforces our efforts to not only focus on school security but to also look comprehensively at other issues tied to gun violence, students’ well-being, and other safety factors. I remain grateful to our students and parents who alerted us to this potential threat. I commend our security department for their immediate and proactive response in planning and mobilizing resources to keep our students and staff safe."

As a result of the discovery of a weapon, the Birmingham Police Department will increase patrols in the Huffman Middle area for the rest of the week.

The Birmingham City School system says they are reviewing facility and school safety plans to find ways to improve or enhance them. Officials say they resound the message: "If you see something, say something."

