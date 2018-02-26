Social media threat against Huffman Middle leads to search, gun discovery

The American Red Cross wants everyone, including children, to be ready as storm season approaches. They have launched age appropriate programs and games to make sure every member of the house knows how to stay safe.More >>
Don Staley envisions the Tuscaloosa's proposed Druid City Music Festival growing into a big event offering many kinds of music.More >>
Northport Police officers will leave early Tuesday morning to attend the funeral for Mobile Police Officer Justin Billa.More >>
After a tip on social media about a shooting threat at Huffman Middle School, officials discovered a gun on the premises of the school.More >>
The sunshine has finally appeared across parts of the state Monday afternoon. Expect milder temperatures with highs in the mid-60s. For Monday night, expect overnight lows in the mid-40s so you might be breaking out the light jacket again.More >>
