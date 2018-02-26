Mariners ace Hernandez hit in pitching arm by liner, exits - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mariners ace Hernandez hit in pitching arm by liner, exits

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez was hit in his pitching arm by a line drive Monday and forced to leave his spring training debut.

Hernandez was struck on the upper right forearm by a liner from Victor Caratini of the Chicago Cubs.

The Mariners said Hernandez would be examined at the team complex in Peoria, and it would be determined if an X-ray or further testing was needed.

The club said it might not have a full update on Hernandez until Tuesday. The 31-year-old star was slowed by injuries last year and hoping to start out strong this season.

After being hit, Hernandez immediately grabbed his arm and didn't pursue the ball on the infield grass.

Hernandez went down to a knee, hopped up and walked around in obvious pain. He headed to the dugout with a trainer holding his arm, and Caratini gave him a tap of encouragement.

Hernandez spent considerable time on the disabled list last season because of shoulder trouble. The 2010 AL Cy Young Award winner was 6-5 with a 4.36 ERA in 16 starts.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:46 AM EST2018-02-26 14:46:30 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 6:29 PM EST2018-02-26 23:29:14 GMT
    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    More >>

  • Court: US anti-discrimination law covers sexual orientation

    Court: US anti-discrimination law covers sexual orientation

    Monday, February 26 2018 10:36 AM EST2018-02-26 15:36:50 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 6:28 PM EST2018-02-26 23:28:49 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A New York federal appeals court says U.S. anti-discrimination law protects employees from being fired due to sexual orientation.

    More >>

    A New York federal appeals court says U.S. anti-discrimination law protects employees from being fired due to sexual orientation.

    More >>

  • Attorney: Deputy thought gunfire was from outside school

    Attorney: Deputy thought gunfire was from outside school

    Monday, February 26 2018 12:06 AM EST2018-02-26 05:06:35 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 6:28 PM EST2018-02-26 23:28:31 GMT
    (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

    Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

    More >>

    Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly