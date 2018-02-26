Appeals court says FTC can police telecommunications cos. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Appeals court says FTC can police telecommunications cos.

NEW YORK (AP) - A U.S. appeals court says the Federal Trade Commission can police telecommunications companies like AT&T - a ruling that's important because another agency is dropping its oversight with repeal of "net neutrality" rules governing customer access to apps and websites.

The case is over claims that AT&T misled smartphone customers in offering unlimited data plans, but slowing speeds for heavy users. By law, only the Federal Communications Commission can take action against a common carrier - a provider of essential services such as landline or mobile voice service. Broadband services aren't considered common carrier, but an earlier ruling says the FTC has no jurisdiction over AT&T at all because some of its businesses are common carrier. That ruling potentially left neither agency able to oversee broadband services from many companies.

On Monday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the FTC can indeed punish telecommunications companies for deceptive practices. The FTC still must prove that AT&T was deceptive.

After the FCC repealed net neutrality in December, the FTC and FCC said they would coordinate online consumer protection efforts.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US judge bars revoking DACA work permits without due process

    US judge bars revoking DACA work permits without due process

    Monday, February 26 2018 3:37 PM EST2018-02-26 20:37:32 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:39 AM EST2018-02-27 07:39:45 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Immigrants who say their work permits have been unfairly revoked by the Trump administration plan to make their case in a California courtroom for a chance to have them restored.

    More >>

    Immigrants who say their work permits have been unfairly revoked by the Trump administration plan to make their case in a California courtroom for a chance to have them restored.

    More >>

  • Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:46 AM EST2018-02-26 14:46:30 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:39 AM EST2018-02-27 07:39:11 GMT
    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    More >>

  • Report: Inequality remains 50 years after Kerner Report

    Report: Inequality remains 50 years after Kerner Report

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 12:16 AM EST2018-02-27 05:16:59 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:38 AM EST2018-02-27 07:38:17 GMT
    A new study examining the nation 50 years after the release of the landmark 1968 Kerner Report says barriers to equality are posing threats to democracy in the US as the country remains segregated along racial...More >>
    A new study examining the nation 50 years after the release of the landmark 1968 Kerner Report says barriers to equality are posing threats to democracy in the US as the country remains segregated along racial lines and child poverty worsens.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly