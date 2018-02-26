Pinstripe passer: Seahawks QB Wilson works out with Yankees - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Pinstripe passer: Seahawks QB Wilson works out with Yankees

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has reported to a week of spring training with the New York Yankees.

A 2014 Super Bowl champion, the 29-year-old worked out at second base in early drills Monday with shortstop Didi Gregorius. Wilson was to be in a hitting group that included Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, the top home run hitters in the major leagues last season.

Wilson says "there's an aroma around here that I've got to figure out, and I can't wait to learn more about it and use that for my football career."

He spent parts of 2010 and '11 playing second base in Class A ball for the Colorado Rockies organization. The Yankees, his favorite baseball team, acquired him from Texas on Feb. 7. He had worked out in past spring trainings with the Rangers.

Wilson wore No. 73 - his football number, 3, is retired by the Yankees for Babe Ruth and his baseball number in high school was 7, retired by New York for Mickey Mantle. The Yankees say he will not play in any spring training games.

