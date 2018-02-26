Former YWCA child care director charged with stealing nearly $200K from company

Federal prosecutors charged a former YWCA child care director for stealing nearly $200,000 from the non-profit over several years, according to U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Michael Williams.More >>
Federal prosecutors charged a former YWCA child care director for stealing nearly $200,000 from the non-profit over several years, according to U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Michael Williams.More >>
The rain has finally come to an end across the area and we are beginning to see some breaks in the clouds to the northwest.More >>
The rain has finally come to an end across the area and we are beginning to see some breaks in the clouds to the northwest.More >>
Students, teachers and pastors from across the area came together Sunday night at Enon Baptist Church where they leaned on each other after losing one of their own.More >>
Students, teachers and pastors from across the area came together Sunday night at Enon Baptist Church where they leaned on each other after losing one of their own.More >>
Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating an assault that happened behind a bar early Sunday morning.More >>
Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating an assault that happened behind a bar early Sunday morning.More >>
It's a morning filled with lots of rainfall for our area. As of 4 a.m., most of the heaviest rainfall has moved into central and south Alabama, but due to heavy rain overnight and continued light rainfall, expect some ponding on the roadways.More >>
It's a morning filled with lots of rainfall for our area. As of 4 a.m., most of the heaviest rainfall has moved into central and south Alabama, but due to heavy rain overnight and continued light rainfall, expect some ponding on the roadways.More >>