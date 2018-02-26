Former YWCA child care director charged with stealing nearly $200K from company

Federal prosecutors charged a former YWCA Child Care Director for stealing nearly $200,000 from the non-profit over several years, according to U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Michael Williams.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged 37-year-old Rikki Ross with federal program fraud for stealing from an agency that received more than $10,000 in federal benefits annually between 2012-2017 through grants or other assistance.

The Young Women’s Christian Association of Central Alabama (YWCA) is a non-profit organization headquartered in Birmingham. The YWCA focuses on providing quality child development programs for children of homeless and working poor families, affordable housing, domestic violence services and social justice programming.

Officials say Ross worked as director of the YWCA Child Development Center from August 2010 until she resigned in 2017.

According to a plea agreement with the government filed in association with Monday’s charge, Ross agrees to forfeit $198,597 to the government as proceeds of illegal activity, and to pay that same amount in restitution to the YWCA.

“Stealing from any non-profit is unconscionable, but to steal program fees that were intended to provide a positive space for kids is truly indefensible,” Town said. “The Secret Service did an excellent job, as always, bringing Ross to justice.”

“This case highlights the excellent work the Secret Service Financial Crimes Task Force is conducting,” Williams said. “This task force is a strong force-multiplier of Birmingham metro law enforcement that fights financial crimes affecting our community.”

“Although we cannot speak to any specifics since this is a police matter, we want to assure our parents and community partners that this has not and will not affect the quality of care we provide children utilizing the services of the YWCA. We take our commitment to providing them the best start in life very seriously," said Yolanda Sullivan, CEO of YWCA of Central Alabama.

The Secret Service investigated the case along with the Birmingham Police Department.

