The Latest: Husband denies killing his exhibitionist wife

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The Latest on the slaying of an online exhibitionist (all times local):

1 p.m.

An Alabama man charged with murder in the slaying of his exhibitionist wife says he's innocent.

A lawyer for William Jeffrey West released his first public comment Monday since the death of 42-year-old Kathleen Dawn West in January.

A statement from attorney John Robbins says the 44-year-old man has maintained his innocence since the beginning. He says West is heartbroken over his wife's death.

The woman posted risque photos on social media, and she had a paid site where people could see more revealing images.

Robbins says West knew about his wife's activities and wasn't jealous or angry. He says the defense will investigate whether West's "double life" was connected to her death.

Police say West killed his wife with a blow to the head from a liquor bottle.

7:30 a.m.

The husband of an online model charged with murder in her death is asking a judge to reduce his bond.

An attorney for William Jeffrey West filed a motion Sunday claiming his $500,000 bond is excessive.

The request says the 44-year-old West poses no threat to the community and has friends and relatives who want to help pay his bail.

West is charged in the slaying of his 42-year-old wife Kathleen Dawn West. She was found dead in the street outside their home about 35 miles south of Birmingham in January.

West called herself an exhibitionist in an online profile, and she charged subscribers $15.99 a month to see revealing photos.

A court document alleges West killed the woman with a blow to the head with a liquor bottle.

