Is Ronda Rousey the WWE's next Brock Lesnar?

It's official: Ronda Rousey is now a WWE superstar.

The MMA great "signed a contract" during Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. She will soon start competing on Monday Night Raw. And it looks like the WWE is already setting her up to be an unstoppable force in the company thanks to a blossoming feud with the company's head honchos, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

In a heated segment during Sunday night's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, the former UFC champion got into it with her new bosses thanks to a little instigating from Raw General Manager and former Olympian Kurt Angle. As Ronda prepared to sign her contract to officially join the Raw roster -- receiving high praise from McMahon and Triple H -- Angle interjected with a friendly warning that they might not be as sincere as they claim."They wanna put their thumb on you and keep you down," Angle said before reminding Ronda of her previous physical confrontation with the couple at Wrestlemania 31.

Even as McMahon tried to assure Ronda that she and Triple harbored no ill will from the event, Ronda could not ignore Angle's comments and ended their conversation by putting Triple H through a table. With this being her second takedown of the former heavyweight champion and future Hall of Famer, isn't this starting to feel like the second coming of Brock Lesnar, who transitioned from pro wrestling to MMA and back again, becoming one of the greatest wrestlers of all time in the process?

Sure, Nia Jax is the roster's current one-woman wrecking crew but her penchant for tackling her opponents through a barricade squarely puts her into the category of a Braun Strowman. Ronda, on the other hand, looks to be a different kind of force altogether now that she's being touted as "the next big thing" much like Lesnar was when he first started out in the WWE.

Plus, it's hard to ignore their similar backgrounds. Like Lesnar, Ronda has also competed in the UFC though she got her start in judo whereas Lesnar was a bona fide WWE superstar before jumping ship to the fighting league (he eventually returned to the WWE). Although Ronda's accomplishments in the UFC outweigh Lesnar's, both have used their backgrounds in the UFC to enhance their image in the WWE.

Despite the similarities, however, there are some stark differences between the two. Namely, the fact that she isn't pummeling through her fellow wrestlers like an unhinged monster just yet and is more focused on her feud with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. But given that she only just signed her Raw contract, there's still plenty of time for her to develop her in-ring style.

And sure, she might be styled after Rowdy Roddy Piper and is missing a Paul Heyman to be her advocate, but Ronda already has the Lesnar-level of hype behind her and two takedowns of Triple H that prove she's going to be an unstoppable force in the WWE.

The question is, will she be the next Brock Lesnar or can she be something better?

