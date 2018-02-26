Walnut-Crusted Tuna Cakes

Ingredients:

3 (5-oz.) cans Sprouts solid white no-salt-added albacore tuna, drained

1 large egg, beaten

2/3 cup Panko breadcrumbs, divided

½ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt, divided

¼ cup finely chopped red onion

¼ cup finely chopped red bell pepper

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 clove garlic, minced

3/8 teaspoon salt, divided

¼ teaspoon pepper

1/3 cup finely chopped walnuts

1 tablespoon olive oil

¼ cup Sprouts light mayonnaise

1 teaspoon lemon juice

¼ teaspoon grated lemon zest

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

Directions:

Place the tuna in a medium bowl and flake with a fork. Add egg, 1/3 cup breadcrumbs, ¼ cup yogurt, the onion, bell pepper, parsley, garlic, ¼ teaspoon salt and the pepper. Mix together with a fork just until blended. Shape tuna mixture into 8 small cakes.

Place the remaining 1/3 cup breadcrumbs and walnuts in a shallow dish, and gently coat both side of each patty in breadcrumb mixture.

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add tuna cakes, in batches if necessary, and cook for 3 to 5 minutes on each side or until golden brown.

While cakes cook, stir together remaining ¼ cup yogurt, the the mayonnaise, lemon juice, lemon zest, garlic, and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Serve sauce with tuna cakes

