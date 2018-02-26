Judge rules against 'Pharma Bro' on investor losses - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Judge rules against 'Pharma Bro' on investor losses

NEW YORK (AP) - A judge has ruled that "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli was responsible for nearly $10.5 million in losses in his securities fraud case.

The amount set on Monday by Judge Kiyo Matsumoto could result in a harsher punishment for Shkreli at his March 9 sentencing.

The judge rejected arguments by lawyers for the former pharmaceutical CEO that investors in his failed hedge funds didn't suffer actual losses because he paid them back with drug company stock.

She found Shkreli should be penalized for the losses because he made risky transactions with investors' millions without their permission.

He was convicted at a trial last year.

The 34-year-old Shkreli earned the nickname "Pharma Bro" for boosting the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics on social media.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • School to close for church ceremony featuring AR-15 rifles

    School to close for church ceremony featuring AR-15 rifles

    Monday, February 26 2018 12:17 PM EST2018-02-26 17:17:15 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 2:20 PM EST2018-02-26 19:20:31 GMT
    A Pennsylvania school district says it's canceling classes at an elementary school because a church down the street is hosting a ceremony featuring AR-15 rifles.More >>
    A Pennsylvania school district says it's canceling classes at an elementary school because a church down the street is hosting a ceremony featuring AR-15 rifles.More >>

  • Court: US anti-discrimination law covers sexual orientation

    Court: US anti-discrimination law covers sexual orientation

    Monday, February 26 2018 10:36 AM EST2018-02-26 15:36:50 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 2:20 PM EST2018-02-26 19:20:25 GMT
    A New York federal appeals court says U.S. anti-discrimination law protects employees from being fired due to sexual orientation.More >>
    A New York federal appeals court says U.S. anti-discrimination law protects employees from being fired due to sexual orientation.More >>

  • Denver weighs Olympics bid years after withdrawing as host

    Denver weighs Olympics bid years after withdrawing as host

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:46 AM EST2018-02-26 06:46:19 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 2:20 PM EST2018-02-26 19:20:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this Jan. 7, 2018, photo, traffic backs up on Interstate 70 in Colorado, a familiar scene on the main highway connecting Denver to the mountains The chairman of a committee exploring whether Denver should bid on the 2030 O...(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this Jan. 7, 2018, photo, traffic backs up on Interstate 70 in Colorado, a familiar scene on the main highway connecting Denver to the mountains The chairman of a committee exploring whether Denver should bid on the 2030 O...
    Over 40 years after becoming the first city to walk away from an Olympic bid, Denver is considering whether to try to again to host the Winter Games.More >>
    Over 40 years after becoming the first city to walk away from an Olympic bid, Denver is considering whether to try to again to host the Winter Games.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly