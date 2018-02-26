Kentucky tourism: Better in the Bluegrass

For years, Kentucky has been a hidden gem of Southern fare – but now, with its upcoming appearance at the renowned James Beard House, its evolving cuisine is taking the national stage and proving why the culinary scene is Better in The Bluegrass! Kentucky Chef Ouita Michel is partnering with the Kentucky Department of Tourism, led by Commissioner Kristen Branscum, to showcase Kentucky's hospitality and unique culinary culture. Kentucky's cultural fabric is homegrown, homemade and hand-crafted. Kentucky is about experiences, attractions and in particular, culinary traditions that are made from and by, Kentucky. For more information, visit www.betterinthebluegrass.com.

