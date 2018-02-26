American Cancer Society's Prohibition Party: A Night to Black Out Cancer

After 10 years of "blacking out cancer," the American Cancer Society's Junior Executive Board in Birmingham is excited to shake things up in 2018! With a Roaring Twenties theme, Prohibition Party: A Night to Black Out Cancer will take place on Friday, March 2nd, in Workplay's Theatre. This party attracts a crowd of all ages with an anticipated attendance of 400 or more people. Festivities begin at 8 p.m. where guests will enjoy complimentary beer, wine and hors d'oeuvres in a speakeasy atmosphere while shopping this year's decadent silent auction.

Guests will continue to enjoy the lavish evening, dancing the night away to live music. Must be 21 to attend. Please visit www.fightcancerbhm.com to purchase your tickets. Advance tickets are $45 per person/$80 per couple. Tickets out the door are $50 per person. VIP tickets are $75 per person and include a 2-hour access to the Secret Speakeasy, complimentary bubbly and a VIP swag bag. This is going to be such a fun event, and we hope people come out to help us make a difference in the fight against cancer.

