UAB Basketball Prostate Cancer partnership

The UAB Men's Basketball players give back by using their skills in the game to help save lives off the court. The team visited to the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center last week. Head coach Robert Ehsan and the entire men's basketball staff along with the players will make a donation to the center for every blocked shot recorded during the 2017-18 season. The Blazers plan to donate the money to the Mike Slive Foundation for Prostate Cancer Research. SEC Commissioner Mike Slive had a very tough battle with prostate cancer and he vowed that if he survived he would form a foundation to raise money for cancer research so one else has to go through what he did.

The goal of the partnership is to raise money in the fight against cancer. All four UAB coaches, along with four other additional support staff members, and all 11 student-athletes will donate a specific amount for every blocked shot and charge taken during Conference USA play. The combined amount for each blocked shot is $32 and the combined amount for every charge is $63. The UAB men’s basketball team has already raised $3,084 with 57 blocked shots and 20 charges and have three games remaining in Conference USA play. All money raised will remain in Birmingham and be donated to the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center. UAB ranks fourth in Conference USA with 3.9 blocked shots per game.

UAB senior forward William Lee, who Blazer fans affectionately refer to as the Mayor of Blockingham, leads UAB with 60 blocked shots and ranks second in Conference USA and 34th in the NCAA with 2.1 blocks per game. UAB senior forward William Lee owns the UAB school record for career blocked shots with 286. Lee is also fourth all-time in Conference USA history for career blocked shots. The UAB men’s basketball team has the sixth-most blocked shots -654- of any team in the NCAA since the start of the 2014-15 season. UAB’s game on Senior Night against Western Kentucky on Saturday, March 3 will be Prostate Cancer Awareness Night. UAB will donate $2 from every ticket sold to the Mike Slive Foundation for Prostate Cancer Research. All fans are encouraged to wear blue in support of the cause. Last season, UAB raised $3,014 for cancer research after finishing the 2016-17 season with 78 blocks during Conference USA play.

