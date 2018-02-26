Active shooting situations

Since the Parkland, Florida shooting, several ideas have been discussed to improve school security against an active shooter threat. But which ones would actually work? Mike talked with David McCullough, of Central Alabama Firearms training, who conducts active shooter defense courses, and former U.S. Army Ranger Capt. Matt Bacik, who received a Bronze Star and three Purple Hearts fighting overseas and is the now the CEO of a company that among other things, helps entities overseas with security, to break down some of the most popular options. They discussed arming teachers and administrators, metal detectors, trained dogs, and more. They weighed in on the pros and cons of each.

