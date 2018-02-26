Jeh Jeh Live: Exercise Monday

Jeh Jeh joined us live from Lifetime Fitness in Vestavia Hills - 3051 Healthy Way. He talks with Dominique Holloway Heart Rate Zone Training as you train for a marathon or running a race. Training with heart rate zones provides a real-time, continuous, dynamic representation of your physiological response to different types and intensities of exercise. It helps prevent injury caused by overtraining and assists in training efficiency & effectiveness by telling you when you're below, in, or above your target heart rate zone. It can help you develop the body's ability to use fat as fuel. He explained the different Heart Rate Zones:

Zone 1 = Warm-up/Easy

Zone 2 = Aerobic Development/Medium

Zone 3 = Aerobic Development/Hard - the top of this zone is your Anaerobic Threshold

Zone 4 = Anaerobic Endurance/ Very hard

Zone 5 = Speed & Power/Extremely Hard - You can usually only stay in this zone for 30sec-1min at a time

Dominique explained a runners guide to preventing injuries. He says including a brief rolling session for as little as 5 to 10 minutes immediately after your run can reduce the build-up of lactic acid in your muscle fibers— meaning you can avoid being incredibly sore for days after a taxing run. Foam rolling your lower body before your run increases blood and oxygen flow to your lower extremities. Increasing circulation before a run significantly lowers your chances of injury while running. Runners are notorious for having poor flexibility due to the demand that the continuous motion and impact places on your muscle fibers; using a foam roller to flatten out the knots in your fascia while maintaining a regular stretching program can noticeably increase your flexibility in just a matter of 4 to 8 weeks. This makes the foam roller an excellent device to use in your cooldown routine.

Dominique Holloway discussed training for muscular endurance for races like the BHM26.2. The benefits of strength training for runners include decrease body fat, have a better final kick, stronger core, prevent injury, increase antioxidant levels and decrease oxidative stress, and better insulin health

BHM26.2 is Birmingham's newest race series benefiting Magic Moments and the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children's of Alabama on Sunday, April 15. Comprised of a full marathon, half marathon, team relay and fun run, BHM26.2 brings a new course to Birmingham, including a marathon course that for the first time has no repeats or loops. The specialized full marathon course kicks off at Railroad Park and showcases Birmingham's impressive growth and diverse cityscape taking runners on a tour through the traditions the Magic City is known for: Children's of Alabama, Vulcan Park and Museum, Avondale, Sloss Furnace, Uptown, Legion Field, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, Alabama Theatre and then winds back into Railroad Park! The half marathon will take place entirely downtown where runners can see Birmingham's history and growth first hand as they run by the Lyric Theater, The Pizitz Building and Rotary Trail. Relay teams can run the full course divided into 4, 3, 7, 4, and 8-mile legs. The fun run is a one-mile tour of downtown Birmingham and is welcome to anyone however children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Everyone will come together as they finish at Railroad Park for the after party, featuring Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q, live music and a kids' zone.

The best part? All proceeds benefit Magic Moments, the only wish-granting organization devoted exclusively to children in Alabama with chronic life-threatening illnesses, and the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children's of Alabama. Lace up your shoes and join us April 15 as we run for the children who are chasing a cure. To sign-up and view the course map, visit www.bhm262.com.

