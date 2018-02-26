FIRST ALERT Update: Another round of rain, storms Tuesday night

The rain is finally coming to an end across the area and we are beginning to see some breaks in the clouds to the northwest. We are tracking a final band of light showers that will track southeast through the remainder of the morning and lunchtime. We will have some clearing this afternoon, with pleasantly mild conditions. Overnight the sky will clear, and I’m expecting jacket weather as temperatures tumble into the low 50s and 40s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s Tuesday morning, with some patchy fog possible. Tomorrow the sunshine will return, with comfy conditions as highs reach into the low 70s. If you have an outdoor job or project going on, make sure you cover up anything that needs to stay dry before ending the work day. Rain will be returning tomorrow night.



FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN AND STORMS TUESDAY NIGHT: A warm front will surge north tomorrow night, bringing increasing clouds and rain. The greatest chance for rain will be across our northwest areas. This setup may also produce a few embedded thunderstorms. So don’t be surprised if you hear a few rumbles late tomorrow night. The chance for showers and storms will continue into Wednesday. However, I do think we will catch some breaks during the day on Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s. There is a concern for strong to severe storms to our west on Wednesday, over Arkansas and Mississippi. All of this rainy and stormy weather will begin to move our way late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The latest model guidance continues to suggest instability around here will remain limited. So the good news for now is the severe risk remains very low. Stay weather alert and check in with us for updates, just in case this trends in the other direction.



NICE WEATHER FOR LATE WEEK: Are you ready for a nice and sunny weekend? Well, I’ve got some great news! We finally have a nice/sunny weekend on the way. Sunshine can be expected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It is going to feel a lot colder at night, with lows in the 30s. Highs each day will be in the 60s. I will be updating our forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our App for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

