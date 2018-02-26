Ed Sheeran is world's best-selling recording artist of 2017 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ed Sheeran is world's best-selling recording artist of 2017

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, center, arrives for the screening of the film 'Songwriter' during the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, center, arrives for the screening of the film 'Songwriter' during the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - If you think there's no escape from the songs of Ed Sheeran, you may be right.

A global music industry group says the British singer-songwriter is officially the best-selling recording artist of 2017.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry says Sheeran had the world's top-selling album last year with "Divide," as well as the best-selling single, "Shape of You."

The group's chief executive, Frances Moore, said Monday that Sheeran's success "is astonishing and testament to his ability to write and perform songs that connect with a truly global fan base."

The IFPI's Global Recording Artist of the Year Award measures sales in both digital and physical music formats.

The 2016 winner, Drake, came second in 2017. Rounding out the top five were Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • School to close for church ceremony featuring AR-15 rifles

    School to close for church ceremony featuring AR-15 rifles

    Monday, February 26 2018 12:17 PM EST2018-02-26 17:17:15 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 2:20 PM EST2018-02-26 19:20:31 GMT
    A Pennsylvania school district says it's canceling classes at an elementary school because a church down the street is hosting a ceremony featuring AR-15 rifles.More >>
    A Pennsylvania school district says it's canceling classes at an elementary school because a church down the street is hosting a ceremony featuring AR-15 rifles.More >>

  • Court: US anti-discrimination law covers sexual orientation

    Court: US anti-discrimination law covers sexual orientation

    Monday, February 26 2018 10:36 AM EST2018-02-26 15:36:50 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 2:20 PM EST2018-02-26 19:20:25 GMT
    A New York federal appeals court says U.S. anti-discrimination law protects employees from being fired due to sexual orientation.More >>
    A New York federal appeals court says U.S. anti-discrimination law protects employees from being fired due to sexual orientation.More >>

  • Denver weighs Olympics bid years after withdrawing as host

    Denver weighs Olympics bid years after withdrawing as host

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:46 AM EST2018-02-26 06:46:19 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 2:20 PM EST2018-02-26 19:20:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this Jan. 7, 2018, photo, traffic backs up on Interstate 70 in Colorado, a familiar scene on the main highway connecting Denver to the mountains The chairman of a committee exploring whether Denver should bid on the 2030 O...(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this Jan. 7, 2018, photo, traffic backs up on Interstate 70 in Colorado, a familiar scene on the main highway connecting Denver to the mountains The chairman of a committee exploring whether Denver should bid on the 2030 O...
    Over 40 years after becoming the first city to walk away from an Olympic bid, Denver is considering whether to try to again to host the Winter Games.More >>
    Over 40 years after becoming the first city to walk away from an Olympic bid, Denver is considering whether to try to again to host the Winter Games.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly