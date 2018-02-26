Heather Locklear arrested on assault charges - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Heather Locklear arrested on assault charges


By Liam Mathews,

Troubled '80s and '90s star Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of domestic violence and assault on emergency personnel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Capt. Dean Cook of the Thousand Oaks Police Department said that Locklear is facing one count of felony domestic violence and three misdemeanor counts of battery of emergency personnel.

Locklear was booked into the Ventura County jail and has since been released.

Locklear, who was one of the biggest TV stars of the '80s and '90s with roles on Dynasty, T.J. Hooker, Melrose Place and Spin City, has struggled with depression and substance abuse for many years.

