Authorities investigate after body found on roadside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Jefferson County are investigating after a body was found over the weekend on the side of a road near a fire.

ABC 33/40 reports Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call of a fire off the side of Mulga Loop Road on Saturday night when they found the body.

The report says the Jefferson County Coroner's Office is working to determine the man's identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information in connection with the matter can call the county sheriff's office at 205-325-1459 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.