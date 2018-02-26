One arrested, one hospitalized after assault behind Tuscaloosa bar

John Henry Allen is charged with second-degree assault after a fight behind a Tuscaloosa bar. (Source: Tuscaloosa County Jail)

Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating an assault that happened behind a bar early Sunday morning.

Police were called to 2326 4th Street and learned the victim, 26, and the suspect John Henry Allen, 22, were involved in a physical fight.

"During the fight, the victim realized he had been cut by the suspect, stopped fighting and went for help," said Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit commander Gary Hood.

The victim was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center where he was treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police say Allen had left the scene and was involved in a traffic accident in Northport. He left that scene was found a short time later at his home.

Allen was taken to Northport DCH where he was treated for an injury to his hand he got during the fight.

He was later booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail and charged with second-degree assault.

