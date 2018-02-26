Peanut Butter Banana Chocolate Egg Rolls

Ingredients:

1 large Banana, sliced

3-4 Egg Roll Wraps

1/4 cup Peanut Butter

DAK's Chocolate Crave

Cooking Spray

Directions:

Slice Banana and place in a Bowl of Water, with a splash of Lemon to keep from browning.

Place egg roll wrapper on flat surface. Spread some of the peanut butter on the wrapper - 1/4 cup is meant to be used among all 3-4 wraps. Sprinkle the peanut butter with DAK's Chocolate Crave. Add three slices of the banana in a line diagonally on the wrap. Fold bottom over the bananas. Roll snugly half way to cover filling. Fold both of the sides in snugly over the bananas. Moisten the edges of the last flap. Roll wrap up and seal top corner with your fingertips that have been dipped in water. Lay flap side down until ready to cook. Repeat with the remaining wraps and bananas.

Place into Air Fryer Basket that has been lightly sprayed with cooking spray. Be sure to place flap side down.

Cook for about 5 minutes at 380 degrees. Flip and cook for another 2-3 minutes until brown and crispy.

Serve with a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream or whip cream and a dusting of Chocolate Crave.

