CBS launching a 24-hour streaming sports news network - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By The Associated Press

CBS Corp. is rolling out a 24-hour streaming sports news network that will feature the day's top news, highlights and analysis.

The company said Monday the network will have a DVR-like functionality that allows viewers to watch previous segments and jump back into live programming seamlessly.

CBS Sports HQ is available on CBSSports.com; the CBS Sports app for key connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku; the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android; CBSN and the CBS All Access subscription service.

The announcement comes as ESPN continues to struggle, cutting staff as it shifts its focus to digital. The 38-year-old network has been squeezed by rising fees to broadcast live events. ESPN also has lost about 10 million subscribers during the past six years, based on estimates by Nielsen Media Research.

