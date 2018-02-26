Kevin Smith says he had a heart attack after show Sunday - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Kevin Smith says he had a heart attack after show Sunday

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In a Saturday, July 9, 2016 file photo, Kevin Smith arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Ghostbusters" at the TCL Chinese Theatre. The actor-director Kevin Smith says he had a “massive” heart attac... (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In a Saturday, July 9, 2016 file photo, Kevin Smith arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Ghostbusters" at the TCL Chinese Theatre. The actor-director Kevin Smith says he had a “massive” heart attac...

NEW YORK (AP) - Actor-director Kevin Smith says he had a "massive" heart attack after performing at a Los Angeles comedy show Sunday night.

Smith said on Twitter early Monday morning that if he hadn't canceled his second show Sunday and gone to the hospital, he would have died. Smith credited a doctor with saving his life after the 47-year-old "Clerks" filmmaker suffered a total blockage of his left coronary artery, often referred to as "the widow maker."

Smith posted a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed looking stunned. He added: "For now, I'm still above ground."

Representatives for Smith didn't immediately return messages Monday.

