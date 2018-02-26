First Alert Update: Wednesday night storms possible

It's a morning filled with lots of rainfall for our area. As of 4 a.m., most of the heaviest rainfall has moved into central and south Alabama, but due to heavy rain overnight and continued light rainfall, expect some ponding on the roadways. So, be careful while driving.

The rain should move out this afternoon and we should get to see some sunshine before it sets. Highs today will likely only make it into the mid-60s with north winds at 5-10 mph.

Tonight should become mostly clear with lows in the mid-40s and a light wind out of the north and changing to the east.

Tuesday should be a beautiful day with highs near 72 and southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday night brings another chance of rain our way.

FIRST ALERT: This is system that could bring rain and storms through the day Wednesday into Thursday, with the greatest storm potential Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Expect clearing skies by Thursday night.

We are also expecting a mostly clear, but cooler weekend which should be nice for a change.

Have a marvelous Monday, and don't forget that umbrella for this morning!

