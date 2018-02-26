David Bowie exhibition at NYC museum offers $2,500 ticket - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

David Bowie exhibition at NYC museum offers $2,500 ticket

NEW YORK (AP) - A highly anticipated New York City museum show highlighting the life and work of David Bowie will feature exclusive perks for those willing to pay $2,500 for a ticket.

The Brooklyn Museum's "David Bowie is" exhibition will run from March 2 to July 15, and the institution will forgo its suggested pricing for entrance in favor of a mandatory $20 weekday entrance fee and $25 on weekends. The Wall Street Journal reports the museum will also offer an "Aladdin Sane" ticket - named for the 1973 Bowie album - for $2,500.

The ticket will offer the buyer private access to the exhibition, alongside a host of other exclusive benefits.

Brooklyn Museum President David Berliner says this is the first time the museum will offer special exhibition tickets with different perks.

___

Information from: The Wall Street Journal, http://www.wsj.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Thousands pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham

    Thousands pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham

    Monday, February 26 2018 12:06 AM EST2018-02-26 05:06:19 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 12:11 PM EST2018-02-26 17:11:14 GMT
    (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP). Family members of the Rev. Billy Graham gather at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Graham's body was brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday, Feb. 24, as part of ...(Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP). Family members of the Rev. Billy Graham gather at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Graham's body was brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday, Feb. 24, as part of ...
    Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99.More >>
    Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99.More >>

  • Denver weighs Olympics over 40 years after saying no thanks

    Denver weighs Olympics over 40 years after saying no thanks

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:46 AM EST2018-02-26 06:46:19 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 12:11 PM EST2018-02-26 17:11:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this Jan. 7, 2018, photo, traffic backs up on Interstate 70 in Colorado, a familiar scene on the main highway connecting Denver to the mountains The chairman of a committee exploring whether Denver should bid on the 2030 O...(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this Jan. 7, 2018, photo, traffic backs up on Interstate 70 in Colorado, a familiar scene on the main highway connecting Denver to the mountains The chairman of a committee exploring whether Denver should bid on the 2030 O...
    Over 40 years after becoming the first city to walk away from an Olympic bid, Denver is considering whether to try to again to host the Winter Games.More >>
    Over 40 years after becoming the first city to walk away from an Olympic bid, Denver is considering whether to try to again to host the Winter Games.More >>

  • Student wounded in school shooting says she's recovering

    Student wounded in school shooting says she's recovering

    Monday, February 26 2018 12:06 AM EST2018-02-26 05:06:35 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 12:10 PM EST2018-02-26 17:10:53 GMT
    (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

    Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

    More >>

    Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly