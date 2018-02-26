David Bowie exhibition at NYC museum offers $2,500 ticket

NEW YORK (AP) - A highly anticipated New York City museum show highlighting the life and work of David Bowie will feature exclusive perks for those willing to pay $2,500 for a ticket.
The Brooklyn Museum's "David Bowie is" exhibition will run from March 2 to July 15, and the institution will forgo its suggested pricing for entrance in favor of a mandatory $20 weekday entrance fee and $25 on weekends. The Wall Street Journal reports the museum will also offer an "Aladdin Sane" ticket - named for the 1973 Bowie album - for $2,500.
The ticket will offer the buyer private access to the exhibition, alongside a host of other exclusive benefits.
Brooklyn Museum President David Berliner says this is the first time the museum will offer special exhibition tickets with different perks.
___
Information from: The Wall Street Journal, http://www.wsj.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.More >>
Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.More >>