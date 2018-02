BREMEN, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say an Alabama woman who was thrown from an all-terrain vehicle has died.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick tells AL.com that 21-year-old Hannah Bates died Saturday evening at an off-highway vehicle park near Bremen. Kilpatrick says Bates died of blunt force trauma.

She was not wearing a seat belt.

