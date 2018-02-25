Community mourns death of Mortimer Jordan High School volleyball coach

Students, teachers and pastors from across the area came together Sunday night at Enon Baptist Church where they leaned on each other after losing one of their own.

Mortimer Jordan High School volleyball coach Kelsey Treadaway, 31, was killed in a car accident on I-65 in Good Hope early Sunday morning.

"I can't believe she's gone,” said Mortimer Jordan 10th grader Cole Cardwell.

State troopers said Treadaway's vehicle was struck from behind by another car. There has been an arrest in connection to the accident. Brandon Hamm with felony leaving the scene of an accident.

"She was a great person she loves everybody and was willing to help anybody then need to her she's just a great person she was here for anyone and she was very loving,” said Mortimer Jordan student Garrett Prickett.

"Every time she came to work she had a smile on her face and never saw her down,” Cardwell said.

While they reflected on the good times , they're still trying to cope with the unexpected loss.

"We have to take everything day by day it's hard when something like this happens in the community we just have to come together and be as one and help each other out,” said Cardwell.

"Everybody needs to know that the Lord works in mysterious ways and everything happens for a reason and she's looking down on us right now. Trust what you know and just show love to everybody,” said Prickett.

The school principal tells WBRC another teacher was also in the car with Treadaway. Shawn Maze, a social teacher and coach, was also injured and remains in the hospital.

