FIRST ALERT Update: Soaking rain overnight, few rumbles of thunder

A RAINY START TO THE WEEK: A soaking rain will continue overnight and the rain could be heavy at times, especially over areas to the south. We will also have a chance for a few rumbles of thunder as this system impacts the state. No severe storms are expected but there may be some localized flooding because of the heavy rain that has already impacted the state. The rain will be tapering off as we head out the door Monday morning so I would plan for some extra drive time due to wet roads around the area. We will have live radar and traffic updates beginning at 4 a.m. on Good Day Alabama.

FIRST ALERT FOR ANOTHER STORM THREAT MID-WEEK: Tuesday looks to be a very nice day but take advantage of the dry day because it will be short lived. A warm front will quickly surge north Tuesday night. This will bring another soaking rain, with the possibility of storms by early Wednesday. I’m not expecting any organized severe weather Tuesday night as the storms will be more elevated in nature; however, there could be some gusty winds and loud rumbles in association with any storms that materialize. The chance for a shower or storm will linger during the day and evening on Wednesday but this wet weather will be most likely over northern areas, closer to the warm front. The cold front associated with this system will move our way late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. This is the system we will need to closely monitor for the potential of a line of heavier rain and possible strong to severe storms. So we want to give you the First Alert to remain weather aware for this potential Thursday morning. Once this system exits we will finally enter a period of nicer weather.

WHAT TO EXPECT FOR LATE WEEK AND THE WEEKEND: A dry and cooler northerly flow will take over late Thursday, with sunshine for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s but plan on jacket weather during the overnight hours and early mornings as lows tumble into the 30s and 40s. Temperatures will remain above freezing so I’m not expecting the type of cold that will harm blooming vegetation. Have a great work-week!

