VIDEO: Weekend Weather Chat 02-25-18

Don't put away your rain jacket just yet. Some areas received more 2 inches of rain this weekend, and there's more to come.

We will get a much-needed break from the wet weather on Monday and Tuesday, but another system will reach our area overnight into Wednesday.

Severe storms won't be a concern Wednesday, but there is a threat for Thursday.

Good news is next weekend right now looks to be sunny with no rain.

