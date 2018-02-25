VIDEO: Weekend Weather Chat 02-25-18 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

VIDEO: Weekend Weather Chat 02-25-18

(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Don't put away your rain jacket just yet. Some areas received more 2 inches of rain this weekend, and there's more to come.

We will get a much-needed break from the wet weather on Monday and Tuesday, but another system will reach our area overnight into Wednesday.

Severe storms won't be a concern Wednesday, but there is a threat for Thursday.

Good news is next weekend right now looks to be sunny with no rain.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly