2 arrested in Woodstock drug bust - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Two people were arrested in Woodstock during a drug bust on Friday.

A 34-year-old white male from Northport and 27-year-old white female from Sumiton were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

A Woodstock patrolling officer noticed someone behind the Texaco along with a van and truck. The officer investigated the scene, finding meth, heroin, drug paraphernalia and cash. West Alabama Narcotics Task Force assisted at the scene.

