Fire destroys Bessemer apartment unit

The daughter of State Representative Allen Treadaway, of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
The daughter of State Representative Allen Treadaway, of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
Don't put away your rain jacket just yet. Some areas received more 2 inches of rain this weekend, and there's more to come.More >>
Don't put away your rain jacket just yet. Some areas received more 2 inches of rain this weekend, and there's more to come.More >>
A 34-year-old white male from Northport and 27-year-old white female from Sumiton were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.More >>
A 34-year-old white male from Northport and 27-year-old white female from Sumiton were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.More >>
A fire at Westlake Apartments in Bessemer destroyed a unit.More >>
A fire at Westlake Apartments in Bessemer destroyed a unit.More >>
Birmingham Highway Patrol has identified the man who died in a single-car crash this morning.More >>
Birmingham Highway Patrol has identified the man who died in a single-car crash this morning.More >>