Fire destroys Bessemer apartment unit

By Brandon Miller, Digital Content Producer
BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

A fire at Westlake Apartments in Bessemer destroyed a unit.

Responders received the call around 4:30 a.m. and one unit was fully involved when they arrived. The unit is a total loss.

One person was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

