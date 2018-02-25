St. Clair Co. fatal crash victim identified

Birmingham Highway Patrol has identified the man who died in a single-car crash this morning.

Howard Thomas Bills, 51, of Odenville, was the victim of a fatal one-vehicle crash on U.S. 78 near Camp Winnataska in St. Clair County.

The accident occurred when the driver entered a curve too quickly on wet roadways. Bills' vehicle left the highway and struck a struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

